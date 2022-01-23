Uttarakhand Meeting Election 2022: Congress releases first listing of 53 applicants for Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat’s title no longer incorporated

Uttarakhand Meeting Election 2022: Congress on Saturday declared its first listing of 53 applicants for the Uttarakhand meeting elections. (Congress releases First Checklist of Candidate) Launched during which the birthday celebration’s state unit president Ganesh Godiyal (Ganesh Godiyal) and Legislature Celebration chief Pritam Singh (Preetam Singh) In line with this listing launched by means of the birthday celebration, Godiyal has been made a candidate from Srinagar meeting seat of Pauri Garhwal district. He has already represented this meeting constituency. Pritam Singh has been made a candidate from his present seat, Chakrata.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Main political events are eyeing those 47 seats, handiest such a lot of votes have been defeated and received

Congress releases a listing of 53 applicants for Uttarakhand Meeting elections State Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal to contest from Srinagar Meeting seat Yashpal Arya & his son Sanjeev Arya, who joined Congress from BJP in Oct, get tickets from Bajpur & Nainital respectively percent.twitter.com/wF9o5zyWwA – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2022

Former minister Yashpal Arya, who left BJP and returned to Congress a couple of months in the past (Yashpal Arya) Has been declared a candidate from Bajpur meeting constituency. His son Sanjeev Arya has were given a price ticket from Nainital. Congress nationwide secretary Kazi Nizamuddin has been made a candidate from Mangalore meeting seat in Haridwar district. At this time he's the MLA from this seat.

Former Leader Minister Harish Rawat within the first listing of birthday celebration applicants (Harish Rawat) His title isn’t incorporated, even though the potential of him contesting the election is being expressed. Resources say that Congress will claim applicants for the remainder 17 meeting seats within the state inside of a couple of days. Polling for all 70 seats in Uttarakhand will likely be hung on February 14. Counting of votes will happen on March 10.