Uttarakhand police got here to catch the wrongdoer, other people escaped by way of snatching AK 47

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): Uttarakhand police had come to make it tough for a felony, however were given stuck in hassle right here. Other people snatched away AK 47 of Uttarakhand Police and escaped. AK 47 remains to be lacking. A case has been reported of villagers snatching AK 47 (attack rifle) surrounded by way of Uttarakhand police crew in Pilibhit district of UP.

In keeping with police assets, the incident is from village Majhara of Madotanda police station space, the place the police crew of Nanakmatta police station in Udhamsingh Nagar district of Uttarakhand had raided searching for the wrongdoer who was once absconding within the homicide case. Within the village, the criminals united with their comrades and dedicated indecency with the police crew and snatched AK 47 from the constable. After receiving details about the case from Uttarakhand Police, most sensible officers of Pilibhit Police reached the spot.

Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Kirit Kumar Rathore advised journalists that the Uttarakhand police crew had reached village Manjhara in Madhotanda space at 2 pm on Friday and villagers had fled someplace at the hours of darkness of evening with AK 47 from the constable. He stated that 4 groups of police together with Particular Operation Workforce (SOG) had been deployed for the restoration of AK 47 and heavy police power of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are deployed at the spot, in search of those that are abusive from the police .

Kirit Kumar additionally advised that the Uttarakhand police crew raided the wrongdoer’s space at two o’clock on Friday evening with out informing the Pilibhit police, and all over the incident, when the AK 47 rifle was once snatched away by way of the constable of the police crew, all the case went to The guidelines was once given to the Pilibhit police.