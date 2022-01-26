Uttarakhand Polls 2022: Now not Ramnagar, now former CM Harish Rawat will contest from this seat of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Meeting Election: Congress launched the 3rd record of 10 applicants for the Uttarakhand meeting elections. Former Leader Minister Harish Rawat (Harish Rawat) Now as an alternative of Ramnagar, he’s going to contest from Lal Kuan meeting constituency. It’s being mentioned that because of the opposition, the birthday party has lower Harish Rawat’s price tag from this meeting seat. Now the birthday party has given price tag to Mahendra Good friend Singh from Ramnagar. Previous, Congress had launched an inventory of eleven applicants, then it was once informed in that record that Harish Rawat would contest from Ramnagar seat.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: Amit Shah’s assembly with Jat leaders, Jayant Chaudhary answered at the proposal of BJP MP

It's identified that the running president of Uttarakhand unit of Congress Ranjit Rawat had expressed displeasure over the fielding of former Leader Minister Harish Rawat from the Ramnagar meeting seat of Nainital. In a video that surfaced on social media, Ranjeet Rawat was once noticed wondering the birthday party's transfer difficult withdrawal of the candidature of birthday party basic secretary and state election marketing campaign committee president Harish Rawat.

Within the video, he’s noticed asking birthday party employees, ‘Will you permit any person else (Harish Rawat) to reap the barren land that you’ve got made fertile.’ On this, Ranjeet Rawat is it sounds as if taking a jibe at Harish Rawat, pronouncing, ‘An individual who talks about making himself the face of the state birthday party and claims that votes can be solid on his title and paintings, then he will have to be given a distinct seat. Why is there a terror in preventing?

Describing the birthday party’s choice as ‘mistaken’, he requested the birthday party top command to withdraw it. Relating to Harish Rawat, he had mentioned, ‘If it does no longer occur then making a decision what to do with any person who does no longer have a seat in spite of being the executive minister.’ Within the video, Ranjeet Rawat was once additionally heard pronouncing, ‘No matter making a decision, I will be able to cross with it. No choice may also be taken unilaterally in social and political existence. It’s to be identified that Ranjeet Rawat was once elected MLA from Salt seat in 2002 and 2007, whilst he was once defeated via past due Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) chief Surendra Singh Jeena within the 2012 meeting elections.

