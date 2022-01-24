Uttarakhand Polls: Congress launched 2nd checklist of applicants, tickets to Harish Rawat, daughter-in-law of Hark Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Polls, Congress applicants checklist, Uttarakhand, नई दिल्ली: Congress (Congress) Uttarakhand Meeting Elections (Uttarakhand Meeting Election 2022) for 11 applicants on Monday (11 Congress applicants checklistlaunched the second one checklist of ) during which former Leader Minister Harish Rawat (Harish Rawat) Names also are incorporated. Anukreethy Rawat, the second one outstanding identify after Harish Rawat in the second one checklist of Congress ( Anukriti Gusain Rawat) She is the daughter-in-law of former minister Harak Singh Rawat. Anukreethy has been made a candidate from Lansdowne meeting seat of Garhwal district. Consistent with this checklist launched via the Congress, Rawat has been made a candidate from Ramnagar meeting seat in Nainital district.Additionally Learn – Akhilesh Yadav will contest the meeting elections from Karhal seat, see how is the caste math in 10 issues

With this checklist, Congress has up to now introduced 64 applicants in Uttarakhand. Now it has to claim applicants for 6 extra seats. Additionally Learn – UP Polls: ‘Ruckus’ because of Akhilesh Yadav’s remark on Pakistan – BJP calls for apology – Know what SP leader mentioned

Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls: Seat sharing in BJP alliance in Punjab – BJP will contest 65 seats, 37 seats for Amarinder Singh’s birthday party

The Congress on Saturday launched its first checklist of 53 applicants for the Uttarakhand meeting elections, which incorporated the names of birthday party’s state unit president Ganesh Godiyal and legislature birthday party chief Pritam Singh.

After Harish Rawat in the second one checklist of Congress, the second one outstanding identify is Anukreethy Rawat, daughter-in-law of former minister Harak Singh Rawat. Anukreethy has been made a candidate from Lansdowne meeting seat of Garhwal district.

Harak Singh Rawat and Anukreethy had joined the Congress on January 22 final. Harak Singh Rawat used to be sacked from the cupboard of the BJP executive on 16 January after which expelled from the BJP as smartly.

Allow us to let you know that balloting for all 70 seats in Uttarakhand will likely be hung on February 14. Counting of votes will happen on March 10.