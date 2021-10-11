Uttarakhand: Surprise to BJP, Yashpal Arya joins Congress in conjunction with his MLA son by means of resigning from the cupboard

New Delhi: BJP has were given a setback in Uttarakhand. Senior BJP chief from Uttarakhand Yashpal Arya has joined the Congress. Yashpal Arya had resigned from the Uttarakhand cupboard a couple of days again. He was once a cupboard minister within the BJP govt of Uttarakhand. Along side Yashpal Arya, BJP MLA Sanjeev Arya has additionally left BJP and went to Congress. MLA Sanjeev Arya is the son of Yashpal Arya.Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Bandh: Stone pelting on cars in Mumbai throughout Maharashtra Bandh, BEST bus provider stopped

Yashpal Arya and BJP MLAs left the cupboard within the present BJP govt in Uttarakhand and joined the Congress in Delhi nowadays. All the way through this, Congress leaders and previous Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat and KC Venugopal had been additionally provide. Harish Rawat welcomed Yashpal Sharma and his son within the Congress and were given club.

Allow us to let you know that there are meeting elections in Uttarakhand in 2022. This stir has came about within the politics of Uttarakhand ahead of the elections. Vidhan Sabha of 70 seats in Uttarakhand on 23 March. Going to finish its time period on 2022.