Uzo Aduba Sets CBS Studios Deal, to Star in Drama From the Kings

Uzo Aduba has signed a multi-year producing take care of CBS Studios, Selection has confirmed.

Underneath the deal, she is going to star in and govt produce a brand new drama sequence titled “Low Nation” that can be govt produced by CBS favorites Robert and Michelle King. Dewayne Jones, who beforehand labored on the Kings’ exhibits “Evil” and “Your Honor,” will write and govt produce. The venture is presently being taken out to premium cable networks and streamers.

In the sequence, Aduba performs Shirley Johnson, the least doubtless deputy sheriff in South Carolina’s low nation. Black and brazenly homosexual in a white southern stronghold, Shirley has been underestimated her complete life till now, when she takes on the rich white crime household that has stored everybody in the grip of concern.

Aduba is greatest identified for her position as Suzanne “Loopy Eyes” Warren on the Netflix sequence “Orange Is the New Black.” The position earned her three Emmy nominations, of which she gained two. She was additionally nominated for 2 Golden Globes for the position. Most just lately, she gained the Emmy for greatest supporting actress in a restricted sequence for her work on the FX drama “Mrs. America.” She’s going to subsequent be seen in the HBO reboot of “In Therapy” in the lead position. She will even seem in the upcoming Amazon anthology sequence “Solos” alongside a forged that features Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren.

She is repped by UTA, Administration 360, ID and Schreck Rose.

Deadline first reported on Aduba’s CBS deal.