V.E. Schwab’s Novel Invisible Life of Addie LaRue Gets Film Adaptation

Writer V.E. Schwab’s upcoming novel “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” is getting tailored right into a characteristic movie. Studio eOne has acquired rights for the film, which can be produced by Gerard Butler’s firm G-Base.

Schwab is penning the script in her screenwriting debut after an preliminary draft from Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage. The story follows Addie LaRue, who makes a Faustian cut price to reside endlessly. However in return, she’s cursed to be forgotten by everybody she meets. That each one adjustments 300 years later, when she stumbles upon a person who remembers her identify. The novel can be revealed on Oct. 6 by Tor Books.

Schwab is a New York Instances bestselling creator, who has written greater than 20 books. Quite a few works by Schwab have already gotten the Hollywood therapy. Her novel “Shades of Magic” is being become a TV present at Sony, and her e-book “Metropolis of Ghosts” is ready up at Searchlight. Her different tasks embody the “Villains” sequence and “Monster of Verity” duology. Her work has been translated into greater than two dozen languages.

Alan Siegel and Danielle Robinson will produce “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” with Butler through G-Base. G-Base, based by Butler and Siegel, has produced 15 characteristic movies since its inception in 2008. The corporate’s slate consists of “Legislation Abiding Citizen,” “Olympus Has Fallen,” “London Has Fallen” and “Angel Has Fallen.” Their newest movie, “Greenland” starring Butler, opened on the massive display internationally however is skipping a theatrical launch within the U.S. in favor of streaming.

eOne’s latest movies embody Oscar winner “1917,” “Queen and Slim” with Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya, and “Scary Tales to Inform within the Darkish.”

Schwab is repped by CAA and Root Literary.