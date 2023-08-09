V Of BTS Has Announced His First Solo Album:

V is the most recent member of the K-pop supergroup BTS to release a solo record. BIGHIT Music said on August 8 that Layover, V’s first solo album, will come out on September 8.

There will be six songs on the album: “Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” and “For Us.” There will also be a piano version of “Slow Dancing” as an extra.

BIGHIT said in a press statement about the collection that ARMY should listen to the songs in order, from 1 to 5. He also said that “Slow Dancing” was the most important song, calling it a “1970s romantic soul track with a laid-back as well as free-spirited vibe.”

The news was accompanied through a 15-second visualizer that showed packages containing the album floated onto the rooftop of an apartment building. At the end of the visualizer, the screen was filled with the album title within all-caps white letters accompanied by a purple V.

“Love Me Again” is called a “captivating R&B track that highlights V’s low-pitched voice,” and “For Us” is called a “pop R&B track that works as an epilogue, stirring up deep emotions alongside V’s vocals and unique lyrics.” Videos will be made for all five songs on the record.

Hee Jin Min, who is the creative head of NewJeans and the president of ADOR, worked with V on the record. BIGHIT said that Min was in charge of the whole production of the collection, including the music, dancing, design, and marketing.

V’s past solo work includes “Stigma,” “Singularity,” “Winter Bear,” as well as “Inner Child.” His most recent original solo songs are “Christmas Tree,” which was on the music of the Netflix K-drama Our Beloved Summer, as well as last year’s version of the holiday classic “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

The news about V’s record comes right after BIGHIT revealed that Suga has started the process of joining the military. Suga is the third member of the group to join the military in South Korea, after Jin and J-Hope.

BigHit Music has announced that the music video for “Love Me Again” will come forth on the 10th of August at midnight (8:00 PM IST), and the music video for “Rainy Days” will come out on August 11. The music video for “Slow Dancing” will come out on September 8, the same day the record comes out for real.

Min Hee-Jin is all over the calendar because, unlike the other BTS members, V chose to work with her on the release of his record.

According to what has been said, “Rainy Days” will focus on V’s voice, which will go perfectly with the sound of rain along with other everyday sounds. On the opposing hand, ‘Love Me Again’ is an R&B song that has a seductive vibe and shows off V’s unique baritone.

The plan for advertising is written by hand, and everything is circled and marked. This is a nice mix of V’s charm and Hee-jin’s unique way of doing things. She has done well with New Jeans in the past.

The news of V’s new record comes soon after BTS’s label revealed that Suga has started the process of joining the South Korean military. He is the third member of the group to do so, after Jin and J-Hope. After they finish their required military service in 2025, BTS hopes to get back together as a full group.

BTS members have all had success on a world scale on their own, with several of them topping the charts with their solo projects. In 2023, Suga’s solo project “Agust D” and Jimin’s solo project “Face” both went to No. 2 among the Billboard 200 list.

In 2022, “Jack in the Box” by rapper J-Hope and “Indigo” by RM came out. With their single records, the musicians did well on the charts. Jung Kook’s first solo song, “Seven,” which made it to the Hot 100 list, is also getting a lot of attention right now.

