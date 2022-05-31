V Rising Authors React To The Game’s Latest Milestone And Promise To Fulfill Our “Darkest Dreams”

With only a few days on the market, Stunlock Studios’ vampire title registered a million players.

It has only been with us for a few days, but V Rising has already managed to captivate a huge number of players with its vampire proposal. And it is that the Stunlock Studios title is not only positioned as the best seller on Steam, but has already exceeded the first million players despite its short time on the market. How could it be otherwise, the authors of the game have been moved by the good reception from the community and, above all, they promise us surprisesin the future.

What can we expect from V Rising? The developers do not want to put their hand in the fire and comment that, although this rate of sales will allow them to improve the game experience, they still do not have substantial plans. However, they will update us again when they have more ideas on the table, as they intend to release patches that not only fix bugs, but also include something new in the gameplay.

In this way, Stunlock Studios is already thinking about new weapons, unpublished spells, valuable loot and other elements that will further expand the player experience: “The massive support that V Rising received will not only give us the opportunity to finalize our plans for the game , but it will also give us enough time to include some of your darkest dreams about what the full launch experience might be like. we can promise you something very special for 1.0!”, the authors comment on their blog.

Alongside this huge milestone, the developers of V Rising have shared some curious stats with some of the community’s most notable achievements. Something that includes the number of castles established, the number of creatures killed, and the number of users that have perished before the weakest boss of the title.

