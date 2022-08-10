V Rising celebrates a new sales figure and has good news for those waiting for it on console

At Stunlock Studios they assure that they are aware that there is interest in taking the vampire title outside of the PC.

The phenomenon of V Rising has no brake. The vampire game Stunlock Studios I could celebrate that, in just one month, it had managed to overcome the barrier of two million players, but the title in early access continues to add more and more users despite being available only on PC.

They have sold 2.5 million copiesFrom the official account Twitter of the work, those responsible have announced that V Rising has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide since its launch in May of this year, very surprising figures considering the size of the studio and the type of game we are talking about.

In addition, the team has assured that they will provide us with more details about future updates very soon and, in another message responding to a user on the social network, claim that are aware that there is interest in bringing V Rising to consolesalthough right now they are focused on improving the Steam version.

The members of Stunlock Studios had already been asked about the latter before and, although they left the door open, they stated that they did not have any certainty about being able to carry it out. Now it seems like a much more real possibility, especially when we are talking about one of the main games of the first half of the year and one of the favorite options of PC gamers.

