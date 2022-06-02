V Rising feels more complete from day one of early access than some of my favorite games have in years

I think it’s a bit early to analyze V Rising. Even if it has managed to win over a million players on Steam, technically it is still an early access release with a whole year of work ahead of it: over the next few months, its managers will share new skills , biomes, recipes, and other content of the sort—along with other potential features or improvements that, if they exist, have yet to be announced. It is possible that when the day of the analysis arrives, I will have no reason to complain that (I make this up) all the castles look more or less the same; Which is the kind of reason I’d rather wait. That said, I do have a perspective on the game that you might find interesting, and that is that it came out in such an enviable statewhich I wish others would take note of.

I know that’s an oddly specific point of view, so I’ll explain: Of course, we’ll always have ideas on how to expand or improve existing content in this and any other game (personally, I’d love to have a matchmaking system to organize duels of 1 vs. 1) but I can’t say that I lack anything to enjoy V Rising or that I have something left over. I don’t think Stunlock Studios are doing any kind of experiment here – they’re fully aware of what they’re up to and while they’re open to suggestions on the official Discord server, they’re actually holding the upper hand. And they prove it with a 100% enjoyable experience since the first day.

V Rising has charm and quality, yes, but also has timing. As was the case with Elden Ring a few months ago, it has come at a time without much competition and it also does so without asking us for condescension. Far from being satisfied with having a solid playable core, we have at our disposal tools to manage servers and games; as well as all the bosses, each of them with their own characteristic features. There is no need to wait or listen to external channels to track down a publication schedule add elements endgame, because they are already there; nor do you need to cross your fingers for the PvP mechanics to work out well. Whichever way you look at it, what Stunlock has brought to the table is a complete game. One that needs several months of technical polishing, which admits room for improvement or variety in some aspects, but complete at the end of the day.

I will not dare to say that V Rising is succeeding just because it was launched in this state, because all that goes hand in hand with the general acceptance of the public and the popularity it has among the fans. streamers; but here’s a fact: two weeks later Since its debut, it continues to compete in activity with authentic titans such as Destiny 2, GTA V or Team Fortress 2 on the Valve platform. I haven’t yet found any reviews with a simple “dead game” which, by internet standards, is pretty remarkable. Will he live forever? Will it become the new perennial hit? I doubt it, but hey: there it is at the moment, with peaks higher than 140,000 simultaneous players As I write these lines. The point I’m trying to make with all of this is that no matter how much or how little I like the game, it actually inspires me as a consumer to ask for games that are closer to their final state than what we have right now.



Will we ever cross the bridge at the end of the map?

I love Risk of Rain 2, but it wasn’t until version 1.0 that we got the real ending to its “campaign”. On the other hand, for example, Temtem has evolved so much since I started with it that unless I get hooked again, I will miss a huge percentage of its content – it will, but what we were saying: a lot of its content will be available when it arrives the moment. Something similar happens to me with Splitgate, I’ve been playing since 2019 and we’re still waiting for new tools for the map editor. Stunlock understands that early access phase otherwise, and this week a cryptic preview of what is to come arrived on the official blog. “Right now we are focused on fixing bugs, implementing balance changes, server optimization and QoL improvements,” reads the post. “The next step will be to analyze the statistics and impressions of the first weeks of early access to nail it with the master plan for the future” further suggesting that they are already working on some new content.

V Rising does not have a roadmap determined at this time. You don’t need it urgently, I think. I find the 19.99 euros that it costs perfectly amortized and I wouldn’t see it as fair to demand anything from the development team: anything above what we have right now is to loop the loop. I’ve been going through the negative user reviews on Steam looking for justifiable ailments, and while they certainly exist, almost all of them start with at least acknowledging the title’s many virtues before bombarding something the player in question is unhappy with. At the end of the day, my conclusion is that V Rising is fun; but besides that, also is allowed to enjoy. I have no problem buying a game that is still missing important things – I’ve just realized that as a consumer, I like the idea of ​​getting hooked on something now and being surprised tomorrow rather than waiting until tomorrow and wondering when the surprise will come. hook me up