V Rising goes from success to success: survival with vampires marks a new sales milestone

Let the blood flow! Stunlock Studios today confirmed a new sales milestone in the short but successful career in retail stores V Rising. As announced, the open world action, survival and vampire video game has already managed to recruit more than 1.5 million players, quite a feat considering the short life of the project, released two weeks ago on PC via early access .

On this occasion those responsible have not accompanied the milestone with new statements about their future, but they have been kind enough to remember their achievements are only commercial, also critical, with a 88% positive reviews so far on Steamwhile the specialized press does not hesitate to extol some of its virtues.

That is the case of 3DJuegos. Comrade Toni Piedrabuena did not miss the opportunity to spend a few hours on his proposal a few days ago, concluding in his impressions with V Rising that it is easy to understand the reasons that have made V Rising a phenomenon in full 2022, with a mix of so many good ideas capable of surprising. From 3DJuegos PC they are also delving into the development of Stunlock Studios, valuing how it is a more complete title than many veteran works.

Given the pace of demand for V Rising, it would not be surprising if in a few days we are here again to discuss a new sales milestone for the video game. V Rising is presented in store as a vampire survival experience where you can build a castle where you can store your loot and raise your army of darkness. If you are starting to play, we recommend you take a look at the V Rising guide.

