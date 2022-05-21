V Rising is the new Steam and Twitch phenomenon: vampires and survival as a recipe for success

The Stunlock Studios video game is approaching 100,000 simultaneous players in its first days on sale.

More and more games are able to get around the big marketing campaigns to sneak into the most played proposals of the moment. This is the case of V Rising, an action and survival video game starring vampires that hit PC stores this week and, since then, has only grown its daily activity figure in the Valve store. Are we facing a new phenomenon?

At 3DJuegos we already warned a year ago of its potential to be talked about, when colleague Alejandro Pascual was able to chat with those responsible for V Rising and discover a survival game with elementos de action RPG y crafting combined with everything that fans of the vampire myth might like. Now, with three days in stores in early access, it seems that its success is a reality.

Through SteamDB, we know that the video game registered yesterday, on its third day on Steam, a maximum peak of concurrent players of 83,918, many of them have not stopped sharing good impressions of the title through their official channels, or Twitch, where at this time of the morning it appears in the top-5 of most viewed titles with 47,982 viewers, very close to GTA V and above Call of Duty: Warzone.

These phenomena usually increase in their first days until reaching, at some point, a ceiling. Since we haven’t even reached its first weekend on Steam yet, it’s possible that the nearly 84,000 concurrent users mark will be handily surpassed. And the public opinion? Among the reviews of Valve’s trade, an adjective is repeated a lot: “refreshing”; Others do not hesitate to see in it a success similar to Valheim, which reached nearly half a million concurrent players.

It still has more to come, but Stunlock Studios is clearly heading in the right direction with this video game where players have to rebuild their castle and transform humans into their loyal servants on a quest to build their vampire empire.

