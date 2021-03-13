V6 Japan Idol Group to Disband in New Blow to Johnny’s Agency

V6, a male idol supergroup related to the as soon as omnipotent Johnny & Associates company, has introduced its break-up, efficient Nov. 1. The group revealed the choice on their web site on Friday.

The acknowledged purpose is the will of member Morita Go to think about his performing profession. Following the group’s dissolution, the 5 members remaining with the company will pursue solo careers.

Morita’s final movie credit score was as a deranged killer in Yoshida Keisuke 2016 drama “Himeanole.” He additionally appeared in the 2017 detective mini-series “Hiya Harinezumi”

The opposite 5 band members have additionally acted in movies and on TV, particularly Okada Junichi, who starred as a suicide pilot in the 2013 smash “The Everlasting Zero.”

This announcement follows on the disbandment of two different Johnny’s mega-groups: SMAP, which formally known as it quits in December 2016, and Arashi, which suspended group actions in December 2020.

Though nonetheless known as a “boy band,” V6 has been energetic for 1 / 4 of a century, releasing its first single, “Music for the Individuals,” in 1995. This and different early hits had been covers of in style Eurobeat tunes.

SMAP, Arashi and V6 had been as soon as the highest teams represented by Johnny, which dominated of the Japanese present enterprise scene for many years. However the finish of SMAP and the exodus of three of its 4 members from the company despatched shock waves by way of the native leisure world. And the July 9, 2019 loss of life of 87-year-old Johnny Kitagawa, the company founder who had dominated his boy band empire with an iron fist, whereas brushing apart allegations of sexual harassment, furthered the impression of decline.

However the demise of V6 hardly means the top of Johnny’s. As well as to veteran teams nonetheless with the company like KinKi Youngsters (launch: 1997), KAT-TUN (2006) and Hey! Say! JUMP (2007), the Johnny meeting line has stored turning out new teams with members who higher match the “boy” label. 9 half Snow Man launched its debut single, “D.D/ Imitation Rain,” in January 2020. It hit the highest of the Oricon chart on its day of launch with spectacular gross sales of 773,000 items.