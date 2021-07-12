Vaani Kapoor Wiki, Age, Peak, Boyfriend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Vaani Kapoor is a popular Indian actress and a former model. She debuted inside the movie Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), for which she bagged many awards.

Wiki/Biography

She used to be born on Tuesday, 23 August 1988 (age 31 years; as in 2019), in Delhi. Her zodiac sign is Leo. She did her training from Mata Jai Kaur Public School, Ashok Vihar in Delhi. Later, she did a bachelor degree in tourism from Indira Gandhi National Open School (IGNOU). Thereafter, she did years internship with ‘The Oberoi Hotels’ in Jaipur. Later, she worked with ITC Hotels.

Physically Glance

Most sensible: 5′ 5″

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Family, Caste & Boyfriend

She belongs to a North Indian Hindu Family. Her father, Shiv Kapoor, is an entrepreneur (owns a furniture export endeavor) and her mother, Dimpy Kapoor, is a promoting government. Previous, her mother used to paintings as a instructor. Vaani has an elder sister, Nupur Chopra, who’s married and settled in Dubai.

To begin with of her career, she used to be rumoured to be in a dating with the director and manufacturer Aditya Chopra.

Later, there were rumours that she used to be dating the manner fashion designer Nikhil Thampi.

Career

Vaani started her career as a model with the modelling corporate, Elite Model Management. She has worked with renowned development designers like Payal Singhal and Sailex Nairangbam. She has moreover performed many TV advertisements in conjunction with Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Oppo Mobiles, and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Jewellery. She debuted as an actor inside the 2013’s Bollywood movie Shuddh Desi Romance. In 2014, she debuted in Tamil movie Aaha Kalyanam, which used to be the remake of Bollywood movie Band Baaja Baaraat (2010).

She has moreover gave the impression inside the Bollywood motion pictures Befikre (2016) and Combat (2019). She used to be selected as the female lead in Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Bollywood movie ‘Shamshera’ (2020).

Controversy

Merely previous than the release of her 2d Bollywood movie ‘Befikre’ (2016) she underwent a lip and chin surgical process to spice up her seems to be like. Her surgical process became out to be a disaster, and he or she got badly trolled for it on the internet. However, the actress has denied it.

Awards & Honours

Filmfare Award

2013: Biggest Female Debut for Shuddh Desi Romance

International Indian Film Academy Awards

2013: Big name Debut of the 12 months for Shuddh Desi Romance (Female)

Favourite Problems

Cuisine: North-Indian and Italian

Film: He’s Merely Now not That Into You (Hollywood, 2009)

Song: Paani Da Rang (Vicky Donor, 2012)

Colour(s): Black and White

Director(s): Rajkumar Hirani and Yash Chopra

Knowledge/Trivialities

While signing her first film, she signed a freelance of 3 motion pictures with Yash Raj Motion pictures.

She has featured at the covers of many stylish magazines like Maxim, FHM, Cosmopolitan, Femina Wedding ceremony rite Cases, Elle, Trend, and Femina.

Previous than starting her modelling career, she used to position on braces.

She printed in an interview, that her father wanted her to get married at an early age similar to his elder daughter, then again Vaani refused to do so.

In 2017, Vaani gave the impression inside the Yash Raj’s remake tune video “Basic Yaar Manana Ni.”

She stocks a excellent bond with the actress Raashi Khanna, they usually’re largest pals since a actually very very long time.

