Vaazhl Tamil Film (2021) | Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Free up Date

Vaazhl is an upcoming Tamil film written and directed by way of Arun Prabhu Purushothaman of Aruvi repute. Produced by way of Sivakarthikeyan beneath SK Productions banner, the film stars a host of debutant actors like Pradeep Antony, TJ Bhanu, Aahrav, and extra. Song director Pradeep Vijay composes the songs and background rating for this film. Cinematographer Shelley Calist handles the digital camera and the enhancing is completed by way of Raymond Crasta. The teaser of the movie was once launched on 15 December 2019 and creates a lot hype at the movie. Vaazhli film on-line streaming rights have been bagged by way of Sony Liv.
WATCH VAAZHL MOVIE ON SONY LIV
[su_table]
|Director
|Arun Prabhu Purushothaman
|Manufacturer
|Sivakarthikeyan
|Screenplay
|Arun Prabhu Purushothaman
|Style
|Drama
|Tale
|Arun Prabhu Purushothaman
|Starring
|Pradeep Antony, TJ Bhanu
|Song
|Pradeep Vijay
|Cinematographer
|Shelley Calist
|Editor
|Raymond Derrick Crasta
|Manufacturing Corporate
|SK Productions
|Free up date
|2021
|Language
|Tamil
[/su_table]
Vaazhl Film Forged
Here’s the entire solid listing of Vaazhl film 2021,
- Pradeep Antony
- TJ Bhanu
- Aahrav
- Diva Dhawan
- Nithya
- Sreeja
- Inmozhi
- Mayura
- Babu
Vaazhl Film Teaser
Watch the authentic teaser video of Sony Liv Vaazhl movie,
Vaazhl Film Trailer
The trailer video of Vaazhl movie will probably be launched lately (09 July 2021).
Vaazhl Tamil Film Songs
Here’s the primary unmarried Aahaa (lyrical video) from Vaazhl film,
Vaazhl Tamil Film Poster
