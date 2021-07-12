Vaazhl Tamil Film (2021) | Forged | Teaser | Trailer | Free up Date

Vaazhl is an upcoming Tamil film written and directed by way of Arun Prabhu Purushothaman of Aruvi repute. Produced by way of Sivakarthikeyan beneath SK Productions banner, the film stars a host of debutant actors like Pradeep Antony, TJ Bhanu, Aahrav, and extra. Song director Pradeep Vijay composes the songs and background rating for this film. Cinematographer Shelley Calist handles the digital camera and the enhancing is completed by way of Raymond Crasta. The teaser of the movie was once launched on 15 December 2019 and creates a lot hype at the movie. Vaazhli film on-line streaming rights have been bagged by way of Sony Liv.

WATCH VAAZHL MOVIE ON SONY LIV

[su_table]

Director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman Manufacturer Sivakarthikeyan Screenplay Arun Prabhu Purushothaman Style Drama Tale Arun Prabhu Purushothaman Starring Pradeep Antony, TJ Bhanu Song Pradeep Vijay Cinematographer Shelley Calist Editor Raymond Derrick Crasta Manufacturing Corporate SK Productions Free up date 2021 Language Tamil

[/su_table]

Vaazhl Film Forged

Here’s the entire solid listing of Vaazhl film 2021,

Pradeep Antony

TJ Bhanu

Aahrav

Diva Dhawan

Nithya

Sreeja

Inmozhi

Mayura

Babu

Vaazhl Film Teaser

Watch the authentic teaser video of Sony Liv Vaazhl movie,

Vaazhl Film Trailer

The trailer video of Vaazhl movie will probably be launched lately (09 July 2021).

Vaazhl Tamil Film Songs

Here’s the primary unmarried Aahaa (lyrical video) from Vaazhl film,

Vaazhl Tamil Film Poster

Vaazhl Tamil Film

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable