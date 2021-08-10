Vaccine For Pregnant Girls: What number of pregnant girls within the nation were given the corona vaccine, the federal government advised

Vaccine For Pregnant Girls: The central executive mentioned that until ultimate week greater than 3 lakh pregnant girls were given the primary dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccines, whilst there are best 456 pregnant girls who’ve been given each doses of vaccines. This knowledge used to be given by way of the Minister of State for Well being and Circle of relatives Welfare, Bharti Pawar in a written answer within the Rajya Sabha.Additionally Learn – 90 new circumstances of corona virus surfaced in Chhattisgarh, no affected person died

He mentioned, "In step with the ideas won from Kovin, until August 4, 2021, a complete of three,05,938 pregnant girls were vaccinated. Out of those, 3,05,482 beneficiaries are those that have won the primary dose whilst 456 are those that were given each the doses.

Pawar mentioned {that a} general of 91,104 doses were given to transgenders all through the similar duration. Of those, 77,457 beneficiaries were given the primary dose whilst 13,647 beneficiaries were given each the doses.