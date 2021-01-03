Vaccine Updates: AIIMS Director said – Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaccine’ can be used as backup

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Amidst the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, there is news of relief for people waiting for its Corona Vaccine. India’s drug regulator DCGI has approved the emergency use of the Corona vaccine of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech. Soon, vaccination will be started in the country to prevent the corona virus. Also Read – Vaccine Updates: WHO Reacts in Emergency Approval of Emergency Use of Corona Vaccine ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said that it is a good day for the country, after approving the two vaccines together. He said that an indigenous 'covaxine' could be used as a backup in the two vaccines approved. The AIIMS director said that both vaccines are made in India.

Guleria said that the Bharat Biotech vaccine can be used as a backup. When there is a sudden increase in corona cases, we need to be vaccinated in the emergency situation, in which case the vaccine of Bharat Biotech can be used. Apart from this, if we have any doubt about the ability of the serum institute's vaccine (SII), then it will be used as a backup.

Earlier, the approval was given by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) based on the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Kovid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

Describing the approval of emergency use of two anti-Kovid-19 vaccines in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that this will give a boost to the campaign of Kovid-free India. Modi tweeted, ‘A defining moment in India’s war against the global epidemic. DCGI’s approval to Serum Institute and Bharat Biotak vaccines will bolster the campaign for a healthy and covid-free India. Congratulations to the scientists and inventors who are busy in this campaign and congratulations to the countrymen. ‘

He wrote in another tweet, “It is a matter of pride that the two vaccines which have been approved for emergency use are both made in India.” It shows the will of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of self-reliant India. Self-reliant India, the basis of which is Sarve Bhavantu Sukhin: Survey Santu Niramaya. ‘Modi saluted the personnel of the front of the country in the fight against the virus. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan called it a defining moment in India’s fight against Kovid-19.

