Vaccine Updates: WHO Reacts to Emergency Approval of Corona Vaccine ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Amidst the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, there is news of relief for people waiting for its Corona Vaccine. India’s drug regulator DCGI has approved the emergency use of the Corona vaccine of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech. There has also been a statement from the World Health Organization (WHO) about this. The WHO welcomed India’s decision to approve the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine (COVID-19 Vaccine), saying it would help intensify and strengthen the fight against the current epidemic. Also Read – Serum Institute of India said – We are fully ready to provide Corona vaccine in the country

Dr. Poonam Khetarpal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region said, “WHO welcomes the approval of the first emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccine in South-East Asia region. The decision taken by India today will help to intensify and strengthen the fight against the Kovid-19 epidemic in the region. ‘According to Khetrapal, the use of vaccines in the priority population, continuation of other public health measures and community participation. The effects of the epidemic will be significant. Also Read – Bharat Biotech joins 23,000 participants for trial after COVAXIN is approved for emergency use

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) termed this as a defining moment in India’s war against Coronavirus and said that it will give a boost to the campaign of Kovid-free India. After 18,177 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in the country on Sunday, the number of people infected so far has increased to 1,03,23,965 out of which 99,27,310 people have become infection free. Also Read – After KoviShield and Kovaxin get approval from DCGI, PM says – this is a defining moment, support will be given in making Corona free India

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry, after the death of 217 more people in the last 24 hours, the number of people who lost their lives to infection in the country has increased to 1,49,435. The death rate due to Kovid-19 in the country is 1.45 percent. According to statistics, 2,47,220 infected people are currently undergoing treatment in the country, which is 2.39 percent of the total cases.

