Vaccines, myths and until when we will use masks: Anthony Fauci answered the doubts that we all have

Dr. Fauci answers questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in a “The Try Guys” interview

“We love it!”. With that phrase from one of the young youtubers, the interview that the top epidemiologist of the White House gave began, Anthony Fauci, and that quickly went viral.

With a relaxed and friendly attitude, One by one, Fauci answered Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang’s questions., stars of the American comedy that airs on YouTube known as The Try Guys.

“¡Today we will be discussing the conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19 vaccines with Dr. Fauci! Watch our interview and get all the answers to your questions about vaccination! ”They wrote as they shared the video, which quickly added more than a million views.

On the day that Democrat Joe Biden assumed the Presidency, the COVID-19 account started on January 20, 2020 in the United States stood at more than 24.5 million infections and 401,000 deaths



Before introducing the expert, the young people explain that the rapid development of vaccines against COVID-19 has aroused suspicion and that this has enabled all kinds of conspiratorial campaigns. “Against all the misinformation that is going around, today we speak with the ‘Information Doctor'”They say in the introduction, about the expert.

“It is one of the most common questions”Fauci says when asked about the possibility that the rapid development of vaccines has compromised their safety. “There have been no shortcuts, scientific integrity was not compromised. People have to know that the speed was due to the scientific advances of the last ten years that allow obtaining the genetic sequence of the virus ”, explained.

“It only reflected a technological advance”, completed the epidemiologist.

Anthony Fauci receiving the COVID-19 vaccine (Patrick Semansky / Pool via Reuters / file)

Furthermore, the fact that the trials of Moderna (30,000 people) and Pfizer (44,000) have developed in the midst of a major COVID-19 outbreak, it also helped speed up the times.

Asked about the possibility that vaccines produce a collateral effect within three years, Fauci explained that 90% of these effects occur in the first 30 to 45 days after the application of the second dose, and that the US Federal Food Administration (FDA) waited up to 60 days to grant its emergency approval.

“Can I infect someone even after being vaccinated?”, was another question for the top expert who until now advised Donald Trump and who will now do the same with Democrat Joe Biden.

People line up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Disneyland, Anaheim, California, this January 13, 2021 (EFE / Etienne Laurent)



“The answer is yes. (…) You can get it and be asymptomatic; Even though the vaccine protected you from getting sick, it didn’t protect you from getting infected. So it is possible that you do not know that you were infected and spread it to others, ”Fauci replied.

Regarding herd immunity, such as the moment when we can stop using face masks without putting others at risk, he explained that although it is not known what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve it, they calculate “That between 70% and 85%”, he risked.

In addition, he explained that the last time the CDC had evaluated the percentage of herd immunity in the US, they had found it to be between 10% and 12%.

Fauci explained that it is expected for the month of April any American who wants to get the vaccine can do so, because the objectives in risk groups and health personnel will have already been met.

Archive image. Boxes containing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are unloaded from air freight containers at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, on December 13, 2020 (Michael Clevenger / Reuters)

“If we vaccinate a million people a day, as President Biden announced, by the end of the summer (September 2021) we will have achieved herd immunity “, he anticipated, “And by next fall we will be able to achieve a certain degree of normality.”

During the entire interview with The Try Guys, in a relaxed and fun tone Fauci emphasized the importance of care and trust in vaccines, central to the stage now beginning in the United States, when Biden released last Thursday what it described as a “wartime” strategy to contain the pandemic.

Indeed, in his first full day in power, Biden focused on the most urgent challenge facing his administration: a pandemic that has left more deaths in the United States than in any other country and has surpassed the number of American casualties during the Second World War.

Biden has predicted that next February The country will exceed half a million deaths and that in total more than 600,000 will die.

