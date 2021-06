Vaddura Sodharaa is the most recent Black comedy-drama written and directed through Islahuddin. It options Rishi, who marks a Telugu debut and performs in protagonist function and Dhanya Balakrishna takes the feminine lead. The movie is collectively produced through Dheeraj Mogilineni And Amrej Suryavanshi with an affiliation of Swecha Creations And StabFab productions. Prasanna Sivaraman composes the background rankings for the film. Madhura Audio grabs the reputable rights for the tune.