Vagrant Story creator to script unannounced game, according to Final Fantasy father

Yasumi Matsuno’s stories have captivated RPG lovers since the game’s launch in 2000.

It might not sound like anything to you, or it could mean your entire childhood. Vagrant Story was one of the most acclaimed PS1 games by fans of the RPG, which showed that its writer, Yasumi Matsuno, was fully capable of captivating a good number of players. Now, it seems that this legend of the sector continues to walk with a fixed course, as he is working on the script of a game of which we still don’t know anything.

This we do not know because Matsuno has confirmed his project, since it has been Hironobu Sakaguchi, father of Final Fantasy, who has announced this fact in a series of interviews with video game creators on 4Gamer, translated by Siliconera. Neither of the two professionals has given more details about this project, so we will have to wait for them to be offered. more news in the future.

Matsuno has not stood out in the video game world solely for Vagrant Story, as he has also participated as Writer in other renowned games like Final Fantasy Tactics. In addition, he also collaborated on other installments of the iconic JRPG franchise such as Final Fantasy XII or Final Fantasy XIV. Beyond this, his most recent game is Unsung Story, released in 2020.

Therefore, we will have to wait for more news to discover the new project that Matsuno is working on. As for one of its most iconic games, Vagrant Story, it has reached the 20 years with great joy from the community, while we have selected it as one of those RPGs that deserve a remake for go back through the big door.

More about: Vagrant Story, Yasumi Matsuno and Final Fantasy Tactics.