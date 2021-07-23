Vaibhavi Shandilya (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Vaibhavi Shandilya (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Vaibhavi Shandilya is an Indian movie and tv actress. She works in Tamil, Kannada, and Marathi language motion pictures. She is most famed for the flicks like Ekk Albela (2015), Sakka Podu Podu Raja (2017), Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu (2018) and Cap Maari (2019). In 2021, She used to be gave the impression as a lead actress in MX Participant’s internet sequence Chhatrasal along Jitin Gulati and Ashutosh Rana.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Vaibhavi Shandilya used to be born on 27 Might 1994 in Pune, Maharashtra. Her father’s title is Manoj Kumar Shandilya, and her mom’s title is Arpita Shandilya. Vaibhavi has two siblings named Pratik Shandilya and Rohit Shandilya. She finished her training at Sou Laxmibai English Medium Faculty in Mumbai and graduated from Mithibai Faculty of Arts.

Bio

Occupation

Vaibhavi began her profession with the Marathi movie Janiva within the 12 months 2015.The similar years, she gave the impression within the Marathi movie Ekk Albela performed the position of Shaheen. In 2016, she acted in an Egyptian Arabic movie Gahem Fe El Hend.

In 2017, she became to South Indian movies and gave the impression in movies like Raj Vishnu (Kannada), Subsequent Nuvve (Telugu), Sakka Podu Podu Raja (Tamil). Since 2018, she is energetic within the Tamil movie trade. His different distinguished movies come with names like Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, Capmaari, Server Sundaram.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Ft Weight 59 Kg Determine Size 35-28-35 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Dancing, Buying groceries and Making a song

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Vaibhavi Shandilya

Vaibhavi Shandilya used to be born and taken up in Pune, Maharashtra.

Vaibhavi made her virtual debut with the Zee5’s Tamil internet sequence Nisha within the 12 months 2019.

She likes to do dancing and portray.

Vaibhavi featured in a Kalyan Jewellers tv commercial.

