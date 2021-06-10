Vaishnavi Arulmozhi Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs

She did a distinguished function within the Santhanam starrer Sabapathi film (2021). She additionally featured in a romantic quick movie Mr & Mrs Kadhal (2020).
Vaishnavi Arulmozhi Biography
|Identify
|Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
|Actual Identify
|Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
|Nickname
|Vaishnavi, Laya Vaish
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Beginning
|01 January 1990
|Age
|31 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Arulmozhi
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|BE., (Aeronautical)
|Faculty
|7th Day Adventist Matriculation Upper Secondary Faculty, Madurai
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Make-up, Listening Song and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Place of origin
|Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Town
|Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Vaishnavi Arulmozhi’s Legitimate Social Profiles
fb.com/vaishnavi.arulmozhi
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/laya.vaish
Fascinating information about Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
- She has the opposite title Laya Vaish.
- As of April 2021, she has greater than 77k fans on her Instagram care for.
Motion pictures Listing
Tamil Serials Listing
Vaishnavi Arulmozhi Photographs
Those are the newest pictures of actress Vaishnavi Arulmozhi,
