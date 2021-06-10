Vaishnavi Arulmozhi Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs

She did a distinguished function within the Santhanam starrer Sabapathi film (2021). She additionally featured in a romantic quick movie Mr & Mrs Kadhal (2020).

Vaishnavi Arulmozhi Biography

Identify Vaishnavi Arulmozhi Actual Identify Vaishnavi Arulmozhi Nickname Vaishnavi, Laya Vaish Occupation Actress Date of Beginning 01 January 1990 Age 31 (As of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: Arulmozhi

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification BE., (Aeronautical) Faculty 7th Day Adventist Matriculation Upper Secondary Faculty, Madurai School But to be up to date Spare time activities Make-up, Listening Song and Dance Beginning Position Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India Place of origin Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India Present Town Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Vaishnavi Arulmozhi’s Legitimate Social Profiles

fb.com/vaishnavi.arulmozhi

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/laya.vaish

Fascinating information about Vaishnavi Arulmozhi

She has the opposite title Laya Vaish.

As of April 2021, she has greater than 77k fans on her Instagram care for.

Motion pictures Listing

Tamil Serials Listing

Vaishnavi Arulmozhi Photographs

Those are the newest pictures of actress Vaishnavi Arulmozhi,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.