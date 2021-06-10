Vaishnavi Arulmozhi Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

She did a distinguished function within the Santhanam starrer Sabapathi film (2021). She additionally featured in a romantic quick movie Mr & Mrs Kadhal (2020).

Vaishnavi Arulmozhi Biography

Identify Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
Actual Identify Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
Nickname Vaishnavi, Laya Vaish
Occupation Actress
Date of Beginning 01 January 1990
Age 31 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Arulmozhi
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification BE., (Aeronautical)
Faculty 7th Day Adventist Matriculation Upper Secondary Faculty, Madurai
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Make-up, Listening Song and Dance
Beginning Position Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India
Place of origin Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Town Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Vaishnavi Arulmozhi’s Legitimate Social Profiles

fb.com/vaishnavi.arulmozhi

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/laya.vaish

Fascinating information about Vaishnavi Arulmozhi

  • She has the opposite title Laya Vaish.
  • As of April 2021, she has greater than 77k fans on her Instagram care for.

Motion pictures Listing

Tamil Serials Listing

Vaishnavi Arulmozhi Photographs

Those are the newest pictures of actress Vaishnavi Arulmozhi,

Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
Vaishnavi Arulmozhi
Vaishnavi Arulmozhi

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here