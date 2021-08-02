Vaishnavi Prajapati (Kid Actor) Age, Occupation, Biography, Movies, TV presentations & Extra

Vaishnavi Prajapati (Kid Actor) Age, Date of Start, Occupation, TV Display, Movies, Wiki, Biography, Circle of relatives and Extra

Vaishnavi Prajapati is an Indian kid actor and dancer. She performed essential roles in TV presentations Pavitra Bhagya, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.

Biography

Vaishnavi Prajapati was once born on 4 July 2012 in Panipat, Haryana to a Hindu circle of relatives. Her father’s title is Sonu Prajapati. She is recently pursuing training from Mumbai.

In 2017, she took section within the dance fact display Tremendous Dancer season 2 which was once aired on Sony Leisure Channel. She were given eradicated and she or he re-entered the display and reached the highest 4. Her instructor is Bodily disabled and she or he has discovered dance footsteps by way of his hand strikes. In 2021, she gave the impression within the lead position of Chikoo in Big name Plus’ TV serial named Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.

Bio

Actual Title Vaishnavi Prajapati Occupation Kid Artist Date of Start 4 July 2012 Age (as in 2021) 9 Years Start Position Panipat, Haryana Nationality Indian House The city Panipat, Haryana Circle of relatives Mom : Soniya Prajapati

Father : Sonu Prajapati

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Identified Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Tremendous Dancer season 2 (2017)

Awards Tremendous Dancer 2 (1st Runner-up) Leisure pursuits Dancing and Drawing

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Vaishnavi Prajapati

Vaishnavi Prajapati is recently dwelling in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She sought after to be a dancer and carried out in lots of fact dance and level presentations.

Vaishnavi performed position of Jugnu (Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh‘s personality daughter) in Colours TV display Pavitra Bhagya.

Her leisure pursuits are dancing and drawing.

She is lovely lively on social media and has 1000’s of follower on Instagram.

After observing her nice dance steps at the set of Tremendous Dancer 2, Indian rapper Badshah presented her a job in his upcoming song video.

