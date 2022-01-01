Vaishno Devi Stampede: Sooner than Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, the place within the nation did the incidents of stampede occur, why most commonly at non secular puts?

Vaishno Devi StampedeAt the instance of New 12 months, the scoop of stampede in Mata Vaishno Devi temple made everybody unhappy. On this stampede, 12 other folks died whilst 14 others had been injured. Temple officers stated the stampede came about when a lot of devotees entered the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan with out permission slips. It’s being informed that this stampede took place at 2.45 am nowadays. At this time, reduction and rescue paintings is happening. This incident as soon as once more shook the rustic and persons are asking sharp and difficult inquiries to the management. Alternatively, this incident of stampede isn’t the primary time within the nation. Even earlier than this, many such incidents have took place in non secular puts or public puts, during which other folks have misplaced their family members.Additionally Learn – Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan: Registration resumes for darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi after stampede

Elphinstone Railway Station

Within the yr 2017, a stampede befell on the foot over bridge of Elphinstone station in Mumbai because of overcrowding, resulting in a significant twist of fate. It’s stated that because of the surprising rain, many of us stopped on the station itself, but if the rain stopped, there used to be panic a few of the other folks and it took the type of a stampede.

Many of us misplaced their lives on this twist of fate. Additionally Learn – Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan: Stampede in Katra, 12 lifeless, other folks from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab a few of the lifeless; PM introduced repayment

stampede at allahabad railway station

Within the yr 2013, a lot of other folks had come to take tub within the Allahabad Kumbh Mela. However on the identical time, a stampede broke out at Allahabad station and 39 other folks died. This twist of fate shook the rustic. Additionally Learn – New 12 months 2022: Arrangements to welcome the brand new yr on this planet amid Corona disaster, see this scene

Stampede close to Ratnagarh temple

Within the yr 2013 itself, about 89 other folks died in a stampede close to Ratnagarh temple in Datia, Madhya Pradesh. Many of us had been additionally injured on this incident. It’s stated that this stampede came about on a bridge close to the temple.

Stampede at Sabarimala Temple

In 2011, greater than 64 other folks had been killed and 100 extra had been injured in a stampede all through darshan on the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Ram-Janaki Temple

In 2010, there used to be a stampede within the Ram-Janki temple situated in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh and 63 other folks died and greater than 100 other folks had been injured in that twist of fate.

Stampede at Naina Devi Temple

On August 3, 2006, a lot of devotees had come to discuss with the temple of Naina Devi. However all through that point a stampede broke in and out this twist of fate 160 devotees had been killed and greater than 400 other folks had been injured.