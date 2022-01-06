Vaishno Devi yatra Replace: Excellent information for devotees! Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra began once more from nowadays

Vaishno Devi Yatra Replace: Because of heavy snow fall and rain in Jammu and Kashmir for the remaining a number of days, the placement is unhealthy in lots of spaces. Because of this, highway connectivity has been bring to an end in lots of mountainous spaces of Kashmir Valley and Jammu. In a similar fashion Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi) The battery automotive path was once additionally closed because of stone falling at the Ardhkumari Bhawan highway at the Yatra path. It was once advised that during view of the placement past due on Wednesday night, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra was once postponed. It was once advised that when assessing the elements on Thursday, it’ll be regarded as to renew the adventure. On the other hand, within the interim, there may be nice information for the devotees who need to see the mummy. Helicopter adventure for the devotees has been began from Thursday morning.Additionally Learn – Delhi Hindi Information: Pearl Staff Chairman Kanwaljit Singh Toor dies in Rohini prison, was once accused of rip-off of 60 thousand crores

Helicopter adventure begins from nowadays for Mata Vaishno Devi Darshan

Helicopter adventure begins from nowadays for Mata Vaishno Devi Darshan

Information company ANI tweeted on Thursday, in a while prior to now, that helicopter products and services for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir have resumed this morning from Thursday. Right here at the professional site associated with Mata Vaishno Devi it ​​was once advised that it is crucial for the devotees coming to consult with the Mata to stay the e-yatra slip and it must be stored at the professional site of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. www.maavaishnodevi.org may also be generated by way of going. Except this, this facility cellular MATA VAISHNODEVI APP However handiest it may be discovered.

Every week in the past there was once a stampede

Every week in the past there was once a stampede

It's recognized that 12 folks died and greater than 14 folks had been injured in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi temple within the early hours of Saturday. Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langar mentioned that the yatra was once halted for a while after the stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. He mentioned that an inquiry has been ordered to determine the reason for the incident. The yatra was once later resumed but it surely was once once more interrupted because of rain and snow fall.