Val Kilmer “begged” to be in Top Gun sequel, his new book reveals

Val Kilmer begged the producers of Top Gun: Maverick to have him again in the position of Iceman, the actor’s memoir has revealed.

The new book, titled I’m Your Huckleberry, is launched in the US this week and sees the previous Batman star mirror on his life and profession.

In a single chapter, he discusses the upcoming sequel to Top Gun, that was initially set to go forward with out him.

Kilmer was so keen to be a part of the manufacturing, that he admits to pleading with the movie’s execs and star Tom Cruise to let him reprise his position.

“Because the Temptations sang in the heyday of Motown soul, ‘ain’t too proud to beg,’” he defined. “The producers went for it. Cruise went for it. Cruise couldn’t have been cooler… Tom and I took up the place we left off. The reunion felt nice.”

Top Gun: Maverick was initially due to velocity into cinemas this summer time, however has since been delayed till 23rd December to keep away from the coronavirus pandemic.

Kilmer and Cruise are returning to their roles, whereas Miles Teller (Whiplash), Jon Hamm (Mad Males), Glen Powell (Scream Queens) and Jennifer Connelly (Alita: Battle Angel) are new additions to the franchise.

Satirically, Kilmer didn’t even need to star in the unique Top Gun movie, however was pressured by his agent into auditioning for it.

His memoir reads: “I didn’t need the half. I didn’t care in regards to the movie. The story didn’t curiosity me. I confirmed up trying the idiot, or the goon. I wore oversize gonky Australian shorts in nausea inexperienced. I learn the traces indifferently. And but, amazingly, I used to be informed I had the half. I felt extra deflated than inflated.”

Top Gun: Maverick arrives in cinemas on 23rd December