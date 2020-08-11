Val Kilmer Has A Funny Idea For A Post-Top Gun: Maverick Acting Gig Following His Tracheotomy

In the previous few years, Val Kilmer has remained energetic as an actor, making films like The Snowman, Jay And Silent Bob Reboot, and the upcoming High Gun: Maverick, however in his private life he has additionally been coping with some well being points. A couple years in the past he was recognized with throat most cancers, and earlier this yr he underwent a tracheotomy as a part of his therapy. It seems like a very scary state of affairs, however the constructive information is that Kilmer is in excessive spirits following the operation, and is making jokes about sooner or later making a mission the place he performs “the oldest man on Earth.”