Val Kilmer Has A Funny Idea For A Post-Top Gun: Maverick Acting Gig Following His Tracheotomy

In the previous few years, Val Kilmer has remained energetic as an actor, making films like The Snowman, Jay And Silent Bob Reboot, and the upcoming High Gun: Maverick, however in his private life he has additionally been coping with some well being points. A couple years in the past he was recognized with throat most cancers, and earlier this yr he underwent a tracheotomy as a part of his therapy. It seems like a very scary state of affairs, however the constructive information is that Kilmer is in excessive spirits following the operation, and is making jokes about sooner or later making a mission the place he performs “the oldest man on Earth.”
Following his surgical procedure, Val Kilmer did a current interview with Leisure Tonight to replace followers on his situation, and whereas his voice undoubtedly does not sound prefer it used to, he’s most undoubtedly in excessive spirits. This was one thing that he immediately referenced when requested about how he’s presently, and Kilmer responded,
I am doing terrific. I sound like I have been run over by a cement mixer, [but] I really feel fabulous. Some days are higher than others, however I’m very a lot enhancing, so, yeah, I will work until I am 150 years. I wanna play the oldest man on Earth.
What he is hoping for right here could be fairly exceptional if it had been to return to fruition, however as realistically uncertain as 9 extra many years of performances is, it is nice that he’s in such excessive spirits after his operation and is so excited to leap again into working once more.
We had been initially imagined to see Val Kilmer’s large blockbuster comeback as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in High Gun: Maverick this summer time, nonetheless, these plans all acquired flushed away just a few months in the past when theaters had been pressured to close down and nearly all of Hollywood’s large plans had been placed on maintain. For a time Paramount Footage was hopeful that the sequel could possibly be a December 2020 launch, however they’ve since nixed that plan, and it’ll now come out on July 2, 2021, virtually precisely a yr after its initially meant summer time 2020 date.
Sadly at the moment there’s not a lot that we are able to say about Kilmer’s function within the upcoming film, as that a part of the movie is being saved as a very well-guarded secret. As long as the film offers no less than one scene the place he comes face-to-face with Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, although, it is truthful to say that High Gun followers will in all probability depart theaters with no less than a modest feeling of satisfaction.
We right here at CinemaBlend are sending greatest needs to Val Kilmer throughout his restoration, and stay up for seeing his work again on the large display quickly – no matter whether or not or not he’s portraying the oldest man on Earth.
