Val Kilmer Played A Great Top Gun Prank On Tom Cruise Back In The Day

Go away a Remark
Top Gun has stood the check of time for a large number of causes, however the largest is arguably the chemistry between leads Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. Audiences appeared to attach with the rivalry and friendship between Cruise’s Maverick and Kilmer’s Iceman. Off digital camera, the 2 actors had a very good rapport, however that doesn’t imply there wasn’t any pranking on set.
Val Kilmer just lately recalled pulling a prank on Tom Cruise throughout time making Top Gun. The prank would finally finish with Kilmer giving his co-star a pleasant present, however he made Cruise bounce by fairly a couple of hoops to get it:
Tom is a comrade I respect and admire, although as creatures we hail from galaxies far, far-off from each other. My favourite second between us was a small prank wherein I gave him an especially costly bottle of champagne however positioned it in the course of an enormous discipline and made him comply with scavenger-hunt-style clues to seek out it. I hid behind a bleacher and watched him lug the large crate to his bike. He by no means did thank me for the Iceman-style bit. I believed it might break the ice, however I assume the ice was good.
Val Kilmer shared this story in his new memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, with this passage being shared with The Each day Beast. This will not look like the largest “gotcha” in prank historical past, particularly given Tom Cruise’s love of bodily challenges. Nonetheless, you need to admire Kilmer’s creativity.
Regardless of having some enjoyable with Cruise, Kilmer has nothing however good recollections in terms of their time engaged on Top Gun. As a matter of truth, he really felt a bit sorry for Cruise, as Kilmer and his different co-stars can be off having enjoyable whereas Cruise was filming scenes.
What’s much more shocking is that the 2 in all probability wouldn’t have labored collectively if Val Kilmer had been given his method. The actor initially didn’t wish to star in Top Gun, despite the fact that the director wished him and each he and Cruise had the identical agent.
Now, Kilmer doesn’t remorse his choice to signal on in any respect and had expressed curiosity in doing a follow-up for years. After the sequel – Top Gun: Maverick – was introduced, he eagerly campaigned to hitch the solid.
The relationship between Maverick and Iceman was a focus all through Top Gun, nevertheless it grew to become much more pivotal after the loss of life of Maverick’s greatest pal, Goose. The standing of their relationship in Top Gun: Maverick is at the moment unknown, however director Joseph Kosinski can’t await followers to see how their bond has advanced.
Whereas it’s comforting to know that Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise bought alongside swimmingly on the set of Top Gun, the truth that Kilmer’s “Iceman-style” conduct was current off digital camera is cool to listen to. We’ll see how a lot rising up their characters have completed when Top Gun: Maverick soars into theaters on December 23.
Add Comment