Valbuena, the footballer blackmailed with a sex video, surprised with a phrase about Benzema after the trial

Valbuena spoke of Benzema’s return to the French national team (Reuters)

Six years later, the justice finally made a decision regarding the case of the Sextape that shook French football in 2015, which featured Karim Benzema and Matheu Valbuena.

The Court of Versailles determined that the current Real Madrid scorer is guilty of complicity in the attempt to blackmail his former partner for a sex video, and for this reason imposed a one year suspended prison sentence jail plus a fine of 75,000 euros (USD 84.170).

After the final verdict, the former Lyon midfielder granted an interview to the French media RMC in which publicly denounced the lack of support from the French Football Federation (FFF), in addition to considering that, despite this judicial confrontation, the forward merengue must remain part of the selection.

Benzema was sentenced by the Court of Versailles (Reuters)

“I was very surprised, although nothing surprises me in this environment, the very little support of the French team, he regrets ”, explained the current Olympiakos player from Greece in the program Rothen ignites. and added: “And Mr. Le Graët (President of the FFF) … When I was in the good days of the French team, I licked my boots. Instead, When I disappeared from the radar, he became the phantom lord. Maybe he lost my number. “

At the same time, the 37-year-old soccer player assured that during the time that the judicial process lasted, he did not receive any support: “It is a shame, because I am a victim of all this. It is the truth, although there are people who may doubt it. What happened cost me one or two years in the French team ”.

“Sports have always been the priority in my career. When you reach the top of the selection, which is like a prize, disappearing like this is complicated ”, he lamented.

Valbuena and Benzema shared the field in the French national team until 2014 (Reuters)

Benzema, on the other hand, managed to rejoin the French first team in May of this year after being absent for a long time despite having outstanding performances at Real Madrid. Valbuena also spoke about it.

“Today, the France team needs its best players. I have never mixed this matter and football with Karim Benzema ”, he assured The little bike, as he is nicknamed in his country for his speed and height (1, 68m). “I am nobody to say if he should be selected or not. Today, Deschamps is there to put together a group, with the World Cup one year away. I do not allow myself to judge what to do or not do ”, he concluded.

