Valdano said that PSG had “stage fright” and was lapidary: “He entered as a power and left like a flan”

The former world champion assured that the French team suffered from stage fright at the Santiago Bernabéu

Paris Saint Germain arrived in the Spanish capital 1-0 in the first leg and started the second leg up on the scoreboard thanks to an intractable Kylian Mbappé, who would later have two goals disallowed due to an advanced position. Everything suggested that the French team would strike, but an error by Gianluigi Donnarumma revived Real Madrid.

In this way, PSG, despite having a squad full of figures, such as Neymar, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, missed another opportunity to lift the long-awaited and elusive Champions League. After the match is over, Jorge Valdano was tough with the French entity During your analysis for Aztec Sports.

“I am often asked what stage fright is, and tonight I found the answer. When you don’t know why Real Madrid wins, it’s stage fright. PSG entered the match as a powerhouse and left the match as a flan ”, the former world champion with the Argentine national team in Mexico 1986 began bluntly. And then he added: “In the middle, a goal from Benzema, which stole the night from Mbappé, which completely turned the scene of the match. Until then, PSG had been superior. Mbappé seemed unstoppable. PSG’s second goal seemed like a matter of time, but Donnarumma made a mistake. He gave Real Madrid the tie and from that moment the great storm broke out”.

The former soccer player, who knew how to defend the White House shirt for three seasons, pondered the importance of the Merengue stadium. “The Bernabéu connected with the game, and from that connection came another two goals from Benzema, who to round off the night was capable of surpassing Alfredo Di Stéfano, the great legend of Real Madrid”, he stated. With his triplet, el Gato surpassed la Saeta Rubia as the club’s third best historical scorer with 309 points. Only above are Raúl González (323 goals) and Cristiano Ronaldo (451 annotations).

“Round night at the Bernabéu, which is unfinished. However, the unfinished Bernabéu was better than a finished Mbappé, than an Mbappé who has shown that he is the player of the next decade. Real Madrid feeds its legend with a new game, which seems inexplicable that it has turned around with that authority. The Bernabéu reissues stage fright. What will await us when this stadium is finished and receives all its fans?Valdano concluded on Mexican television.

With this result, Real Madrid, comfortable leader of the Spanish League, advanced to the quarterfinals and awaits the draw to find out their rival. In the absence of four commitments, the other classified are Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Paris Saint Germain, on the other hand, was submerged in a sea of ​​doubts and the future of coach Mauricio Pochettino and several of his main figures is unknown. Although they lead by a wide margin in Ligue 1, the great objective of the French was Orejona.

KEEP READING:

The best memes of PSG’s elimination against Real Madrid: Messi, Donnarumma and Pochettino among those targeted

The French press charged against Messi for the humiliating elimination of PSG against Real Madrid: what score did they give him

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo staged incidents at the door of the Real Madrid-PSG referee’s locker room