Valentin Chmerkovskiy Lands L.A. Home – Variety

Married “Dancing With the Stars” dancers Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson — she’s cha-cha-chaed by 4 seasons of the long-running hit present and he’s rhumbaed and tangoed by 15 — have quick-stepped their means right into a family-sized home in a sought-after space of the largely unsung and quintessentially suburban Tarzana group in L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley. Bought for nearly $1.6 million, the unpretentious, barely shy-of-3,000-square-foot house gives 5 bedrooms and three custom-tiled loos.

Clear minimize with crisp bright-white partitions, newly put in engineered hardwood floorboards and a great deal of built-ins, the freshly rehabbed house has new home windows, new plumbing and lighting and a snazzy house automation system. Set right into a small porch simply off the driveway, the entrance door opens to an ethereal lobby dominated by a muscular steel-and-wood floating staircase. It’s a pair steps right down to the lounge, which has a floor-to-ceiling tiled hearth as its eye-grabbing point of interest, and couple steps again as much as the adjoining eating room. The brand-new, never-cooked-in kitchen options delicately wooden grained flat-panel cupboards, shimmering stainless-steel designer home equipment and boldly veined marble-like strong floor counter tops that waterfall off a peninsula snack bar. Informally open to the kitchen with a built-in wine bar, the household room spills out to the yard by sliding glass doorways.

Privately nestled away in a wing of their very own on the principle flooring are two average-sized bedrooms, a shared toilet with lustrous teal-colored tile work and a laundry room that gives direct entry to a connected two-car storage. Upstairs, two extra visitor or household bedrooms share a corridor tub emblazoned with placing patterned tiles, whereas the proprietor’s retreat gives an entry vestibule that doubles as a dressing space with a built-in self-importance lit by a pair of glamorous capiz shell sconces. The proprietor’s toilet options stylish flannel-grey flooring tiles laid in a trendy chevron sample, and partitions sheathed floor-to-ceiling in bookmatched slabs of intricately marbled imported Italian tiles.

Carved into an undeveloped hillside, the yard is properly organized for at-home entertaining with a spacious, pergola coated patio and built-in barbeque simply outdoors the kitchen and household room. A newly re-surfaced and classically kidney-shaped swimming pool sits alongside a flat stretch of thick garden.

The property was listed with Danny Ozair at Westcliff Realty, whereas the Chmerkovskiy-Johnsons had been repped by Stacy Blaugrund of Energy Brokers Worldwide.

Presumably in anticipation of their transfer to the suburbs, the lithe and versatile ballroom dancers listed their West Hollywood house earlier this yr for nearly $1.6 million. Acquired by Chmerkovskiy, a Latin dance specialist and two-time DWTS winner, simply over three years in the past for $1.2 million, however now not obtainable on the open market, the two-bedroom and two-bathroom rental was final priced to promote at slightly below $1.four million. The town-view unit was additionally obtainable as a rental, most just lately final month, at $7,000 monthly.