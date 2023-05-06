Valeria Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Based on Elsabet Benavent’s book series En Los Zapatos de Valeria, Mara López Castro’s Valeria is a comedy-drama Netflix streaming television series in Spanish.

Silma Lopez, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Maxi Iglesias, and Ibrahim Al Shami are among the cast members. The debut of the inaugural season is set on May 8, 2020.

The story finishes with Valeria and her pals clinking champagne glasses after signing the divorce papers. A new chapter has begun in Val’s life.

They also acknowledge her best-selling book’s accomplishments. The ladies then engage in a game of secret Santa to celebrate their successes while reminiscing about previous occasions.

The programme comprises two seasons, each consisting of sixteen episodes that last between 37 and 46 minutes. Season 1 of the programme premiered on May 8, 2020, while Season 2 premiered on August 13, 2021.

The series wasn’t as well-received by critics, receiving just 6.2 out of 10 ratings on IMDb. but has enough supporters to support a new season.

Yes, the wait for Valeria season 3 has begun in such a short time. and inquired as to the renewal’s progress. So, we’ll provide you with all the solutions here. Not to worry.

The series’ heroine, Valeria, a young writer, has run into trouble in both her professional and personal lives.

The novel continues to follow Nerea, Carmen, and Lola, her three friends, as they go on adventures, deal with setbacks in life, and fall in love.

Valeria Season 3 Release Date

Season 3 of Valeria has been confirmed. The third season of Valeria is scheduled to debut in October 2021.

Netflix has picked up Valeria for a third season, which will debut in October 2021.

Therefore, it is official that Netflix’s OTT service will shortly broadcast Valeria’s third season.

Valeria Season 3 Cast

After Season 2, Valeria files for divorce, and Adrián bids farewell. As Carmen and Borja move closer to their wedding, Lola gets ready for her journey to Vienna. Just as their newest author, Bruno Aguilar, is ready to arrive, Valeria’s publishers employ Nerea.

Diana Gomez plays Valeria, Silma Lopez plays Lola, and Maxi Iglesias plays Victor.

Carmen is played by Paula Malia.

Teresa Riott plays Nerea Ibrahim Al Shami, Adrián Juanlu Gonzalez plays Borja Mero Gonzalez, and Zaida is played by Teresa Riott.

Cris Iglesias as Gloria, Raquel Ventosa as Olga.

Carlos is played by Nicolas Coronado, and Lidia is played by Esperanza Guardado.

Julia Molins by way of Cris.

Aitor Luna by way of Sergio.

Melissa Fernández using Carmen’s coworker.

Valeria Season 3 Trailer

Valeria Season 3 Plot

Season two saw the dissolution of Valeria and Adri’s marriage when Valeria filed for divorce. The romance between Valeria and Victor, however, was deteriorating.

Ever since Carmen with Borja were married, Lola has been organising her vacation to Vienna. The possibility of a relationship developing between Valeria and Bruno, a new author for Valeria’s editors, is the season’s most exciting component.

The movie stars Juanlu Gonzalez, Silma Lopez, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Maxi Iglesias, Ibrahim Al Shami, and Diana Gomez.

