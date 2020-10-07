Valerie Bertinelli Posts Moving Tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Within the hours after Eddie Van Halen’s demise from most cancers on Tuesday, social media was crammed with tributes from followers, musicians and plenty of celebrities, exhibiting the vary of lives his music and spirit touched. However together with the announcement from his son, Wolfgang, maybe probably the most touching was from Valerie Bertinelli, the actress and Van Halen’s ex-wife and mom of Wolfgang.

She posted a shifting {photograph} of the three of them taken weeks after Wolfgang’s delivery.

“40 years in the past my life modified eternally after I met you,” she wrote. “You gave me the one true gentle in my life, our son, Wolfgang. By means of all of your difficult remedies for lung most cancers, you saved your attractive spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I have been ready to maintain you in your final moments. I’ll see you in our subsequent life my love.”

The 2 have been an “it” couple within the early ‘80s, with Van Halen using excessive because the famous person guitarist of the group that bore his title and Bertinelli a tv star from the present “One Day at a Time,” by which she starred with Mackenzie Phillips. (Additionally they appeared greater than a bit of alike.) The pair married on April 11, 1981; Wolfgang was born nearly precisely ten years later.

The couple separated in 2001 and divorced six years later, and regardless of Van Halen’s stuggles with substance abuse, returned to good phrases: Eddie and Wolfgang each attended Bertinelli’s 2011 wedding ceremony to monetary planner Tom Vitale.