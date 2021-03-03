Valheim 0.147.3 update, all the new features of the patch

Many of you are currently enjoying Valheim, one of the most popular games of all time on Steam, and without a doubt the survival game of the moment. And if this is the case, surely you already know that today the title has been updated again. Indeed, patch 0.147.3 is now available for PC.

And this new version introduces a number of major changes to the way dedicated servers work, as direct connections will now always be used instead of using Steam Datagram Relay (DEG). The translation? According to Iron Gate AB itself, this should noticeably decrease latency for most gamers. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

All the information about this update has been published through a complete entry on Steam. And according to the creators of the game, now the servers can also be enabled by pressing “-public 0” on the server command line.

That way, they will be able to join private dedicated servers using the “Join IP” button. And that’s not all, as alongside these changes, players will also be able to find a number of small changes to collect items when using portals, and even reduce the chances of receiving boss trophies.

As you can see, this time we have a minor update ahead of us. But remember that at IGN Spain we are very attentive to everything that surrounds this game. We know that many of you are awaiting the title, and that is why we will be attentive to tell you any news about it.

In the meantime, we remind you that we have published a series of guides and tips that can be very useful if you are regular Valheim players. For example, we have told you how to improve Valheim’s performance with the Vulkan API easily. Also, we recently collected all the news that are planned to come to the game in the future.