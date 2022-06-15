Valheim already has a launch window to bring its Viking phenomenon to PC Game Pass

According to the Xbox Extended Event presentation, the Xbox Game Pass version is coming later.

Valheim was one of those bombshells that, from one day to the next, was on the lips of all users. That proves it with an overwhelming number of players, but the authors of this freak They have not rested on their laurels and have kept the community interested with frequent updates. This has finished forming a wide game and full of content, and the members of PC Game Pass You will be able to enjoy its benefits very soon.

Valheim is coming to PC Game Pass in the fall; the version for Xbox and Xbox Game Pass will be released in 2023Although Xbox focuses its extended event on the games already presented at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, it has made room for this news. Through a trailer that recalls some of Valheim’s challenges, the company confirms that the game will arrive at your service sometime in the next fall.

However, the Vikings of Valheim want to conquer all the territories, and that is why Iron Gate AB is also preparing its warriors to come to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass at early 2023, with crossplay that will unite us to PC users. Therefore, this world of survival is preparing to receive millions of extra players who, through Xbox consoles and services, will discover an experience as precious as challenging.

After all, we already told you in our first impressions of Valheim that this title has caught us for its high difficulty and its build options, which allow us to create truly Viking structures. In this way, Game Pass users will have the opportunity to assert themselves as warriors and challenge even death itself.

