Valimai Film (2021): Solid, Roles, Staff, Unencumber Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters – FilmyVoice

Valimai is a Tamil language movie. The movie release date is 4 November 2021. It is composed of Huma Qureshi, Ajith Kumar throughout the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves spherical an individual on a project. He’s out to trace the culprits at the back of a huge arranged crime. He has to stand demanding situations and problems. Will he have the ability to finish the project safely?

Valimai Forged

  • Ajith Kumar
  • Huma Qureshi
  • Kartikeya Gummakonda
  • Pearle Maaney
  • Sangeetha V
  • Shivaji Guruvayoor
  • Pavel Navageethan
  • Yogi Babu
  • Achyuth Kumar
  • Sumithra
  • Raj Ayyappa
  • Pugazh

Director: H. Vinoth
Taste: Movement, Mystery, Suspense
Language: Tamil
Release Date: 4 November 2021

Trailer

However to be introduced

