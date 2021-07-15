Valimai Film (2021): Solid, Roles, Staff, Unencumber Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters – FilmyVoice

Valimai is a Tamil language movie. The movie release date is 4 November 2021. It is composed of Huma Qureshi, Ajith Kumar throughout the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves spherical an individual on a project. He’s out to trace the culprits at the back of a huge arranged crime. He has to stand demanding situations and problems. Will he have the ability to finish the project safely?

Valimai Forged

Ajith Kumar

Huma Qureshi

Kartikeya Gummakonda

Pearle Maaney

Sangeetha V

Shivaji Guruvayoor

Pavel Navageethan

Yogi Babu

Achyuth Kumar

Sumithra

Raj Ayyappa

Pugazh

Director: H. Vinoth

Taste: Movement, Mystery, Suspense

Language: Tamil

Release Date: 4 November 2021

Trailer

However to be introduced