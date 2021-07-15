Valimai Film (2021): Solid, Roles, Staff, Unencumber Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters – FilmyVoice

Valimai is a Tamil language movie. The movie release date is 4 November 2021. It is composed of Huma Qureshi, Ajith Kumar throughout the forged.
Tale
The plot revolves spherical an individual on a project. He’s out to trace the culprits at the back of a huge arranged crime. He has to stand demanding situations and problems. Will he have the ability to finish the project safely?
Valimai Forged
- Ajith Kumar
- Huma Qureshi
- Kartikeya Gummakonda
- Pearle Maaney
- Sangeetha V
- Shivaji Guruvayoor
- Pavel Navageethan
- Yogi Babu
- Achyuth Kumar
- Sumithra
- Raj Ayyappa
- Pugazh
Director: H. Vinoth
Taste: Movement, Mystery, Suspense
Language: Tamil
Release Date: 4 November 2021
Trailer
However to be introduced