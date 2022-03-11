Valkyrie Elysium announced, a new action RPG in Norse mythology: trailer, details and platforms

Square Enix recovers its long-awaited Valkyrie Chronicles saga.

In addition to introducing the new tactical RPG The DioField Chronicle, Square Enix has taken advantage of Sony’s latest State of Play to announce the return of another of its most beloved RPG sagas: Valkyrie Profile is back!, this time with a action rpg which is scheduled to be released on PS5, PlayStation 4 and PC throughout the current year 2022.

Since PS2 we did not have a new Valkyrie Profile on home consoles“The Valkyrie series shows us the end of humanity and its encounters with the gods through a world inspired by the norse mythology“, can be read on the official PlayStation blog, where the first details of Valkyrie Elysium are already raised. Square Enix describes his new work as an “action RPG with an epic story, beautiful environments and a new system of frenetic combat that combines strategy, action and a unique combo system”.

Its presentation trailer already lets us see the fast action that Valkyrie Elysium bets on, which does not forget “classic elements of the Valkyrie series, such as the Einherjarwarriors who will join the heroine to fight by her side when she summons them.” Without going into more detail, Square Enix assures that this new video game takes characteristic elements of the series adapted to the new times, and combines them “with new ideas that make the game feel more exciting and modern.

The Valkyrie Profile saga was born in the circuits of the first PlayStation in 1999, and expanded over time with new video games on PS2, portable and mobile consoles. Precisely you have to go back to 2006, in the days of PlayStation 2, to find the last game in the saga on home consoles.

During the State of Play, Square Enix has also announced a new demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, in addition to presenting another gameplay of its long-awaited Forspoken.

