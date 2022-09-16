Valkyrie Elysium prepares us for its frenetic RPG action with a demo for PS4 and PS5

Starting tomorrow, September 15, PlayStation players will be able to try out the first few bars of the game.

Square Enix is ​​not stopping, and that shows both with the announcement of multiple games and with the launch of other experiences that are already falling. In this case, we are specifically talking about Valkyrie Elysium, an action RPG proposal set in a nordic context which, to encourage players before its release at the end of September, has announced a demo very soon.

Valkyrie Elysium demo will be available on September 15When will this first test be available? According to Square Enix, we’ll be able to get into the early stages of this story tomorrow, September 15through the platforms PS4 and PS5. Progress will carry over to the final version of the game, and while Valkyrie Elysium will also land on PC in November, the publisher hasn’t said anything about a PC demo.

Valkyrie Elysium is presented as a role-playing and action adventure that seeks to offer the user an epic story, beautiful settings and a set of frantic combats that will be carried out with special attacks and combos that are already classic in the saga. This adventure is set in a world inspired by Norse mythology that is on the verge of destruction, so we can expect spectacular moments and risk scenes.

That said, it only remains to note that Valkyrie Elysium is definitely coming to PS4 and PS5 on September 29th, with a PC version scheduled for November 11. On the other hand, it is important to remember that Square Enix has a good handful of video games in the chamber. An example of this is the JRPG Triangle Strategy, which is already preparing its landing on PC, the life simulation RPG Harvestella or the next Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, which already has a release date.

