‘Valley Lady’ Reboot Boarded by – Variety

Because it continues to concentrate on premium scripted content material, Nordic Leisure Group (NENT Group) has boarded MGM’s romantic comedy “Valley Lady,” a reboot of the 1983 basic starring Nicolas Cage and Deborah Foreman.

“Valley Lady” marks NENT Group’s first foray into the U.S. function panorama and will likely be labeled a Viaplay Authentic movie. As such, the film will likely be obtainable completely on Viaplay — NENT Group’s streaming service — in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland in July.

“Valley Lady” stars Jessica Rothe (“Glad Dying Day”) and Josh Whitehouse (“The Knight Earlier than Christmas”). Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed the movie (“Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis”) from Orion Classics. The colourful 1980s soundtrack was produced by Harvey Mason Jr., who has written and produced songs for artists together with Aretha Franklin, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

“Valley Lady” was launched on within the U.S. on VOD and in choose drive-in theaters on Might 8 by United Artists Releasing, after its theatrical rollout received canceled as a result of coronavirus disaster.

Set in Los Angeles within the 1980s, the movie revolves round Julie (Rothe), an final Valley Lady whose life revolves round procuring on the mall and planning for senior promenade — till she falls for Randy (Whitehouse), a Sundown Strip rocker who challenges every part she stands for.

“Valley Lady” additionally stars Chloe Bennet (“Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Mae Whitman (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”), Ashleigh Murray (“Katy Keene”), Jessie Ennis (“Higher Name Saul”) and Alicia Silverstone (“Clueless”).

“Premiering our first Hollywood Viaplay Authentic movie along with MGM and Orion Classics is an ideal subsequent step,” mentioned NENT Group chief content material officer Filippa Wallestam.

“This upbeat re-imagining of a basic film with a top-class new forged and crew is a good match for Nordic viewers on the lookout for a summer time of easy strikes and ’80s grooves, and as soon as once more highlights Viaplay’s place because the area’s main streaming service,” Wallestam added.

NENT Group and MGM signed a multi-year content material partnership in March 2019. Below the deal, MGM will co-produce and globally distribute three NENT Group authentic productions outdoors Scandinavia.

NENT Group at present ranks because the Nordic area’s most profitable streaming firm, with greater than 80 upscale originals already launched and long-term partnerships with main studios worldwide. The banner is about to roll out greater than 30 authentic productions this 12 months.