Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha By Election: Voting on the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat is also going on, JDU-Congress has a direct contest …

Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Bypoll Live Updates: Along with the assembly elections in Bihar, votes are also being cast for the by-election in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat. The by-election is being held in this seat due to the death of JDU MP Vaidyanath Mahato. In an effort to retain its hold on this parliamentary seat, the JDU has given ticket to Sunil Kumar, son of the late Vaidyanath Mahatos.

Sunil Kumar is pitted against Congress candidate and Pravesh Kumar Mishra, who has entered politics from journalism. Like Valmikinagar, out of the 78 assembly seats which are going to be voted, a large number of seats are in north Bihar and north of the Ganges river in the state. Many of these seats are located in the Kosi-Seemanchal region where AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is believed to have a good influence in the NDA and the Grand Alliance battle.

On the other hand, 11 ministers of the state government including Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – Vijender Prasad Yadav, Khurshid Ahmed, Pramod Kumar, Laxmeshwar Rai, Bima Bharti, Maheshwar Hazari, Vinod Narayan Jha, Krishna Kumar Rishi, in the third and final phase elections in Bihar. 1204 candidates are in the fray including Narendra Narayan Yadav, Ramesh Rishidev, Suresh Sharma. In this phase, 2 crore 35 lakh 54 thousand 71 voters will use their franchise.

Voting is happening in these districts

In the third phase elections, the assembly seats of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali and Samastipur districts will be voted.



