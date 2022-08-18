VALORANT: Champions is getting closer and that’s how the first crosses will be

The international scene of VALORANT is preparing for what will be the start of the most important instance of the competitive: Champions. The competition, which will bring together the 16 best representatives from the different regions, will crown one of the candidates as the best team in the world.

After anticipating the changes that will be applied to Challengers from 2023 -with the aim of strengthening the ecosystem through the promotion of new players and teams and the development of new leagues-, Riot Games revealed more certainties about what will be the next competitive stop.

Champions will have its opening date on August 31 and, with a video, more details were given about what the format of the tournament that will take place in Istanbul will be. The first stage will be the group stage, to then lead to a double elimination bracket in which the best eight teams will reach .

“Teams were first distributed into four draw groups based on a combination of their respective final placements in the Challenger and Masters events and the strength of their region,” they explained. Thus, in the first instance, the teams were divided into four random groups. Through the GSL format, two teams each will advance to the playoffs.

– Group A: Paper Rex, Edward Gaming, Leviathan, Team Liquid

– Grupo B: Optic Gaming, BOOM Esports, ZETA DIVISION, LOUD

– Group C: FPX, KRÜ Esports, XSET, XERXIA

– Group D: DRX, FURIA Esports, FNATIC, 100Thieves

The eight representatives who prove to be the best in the competition will be distributed -again randomly- in a double elimination bracket. The four teams that have advanced in 1st place will be randomly assigned a 2nd place team from a different pool. All matches will be best of three maps, except for the lower final and the Grand Final which will be best of five.

Along with the specifications on the format, it was also known how the first crosses of the competition will be. Leviathan He will be the first representative from Latam to play and he will do so on August 31 against Team Liquid.

KRÜ Esportswho has just qualified as the champion of the Last Chance Qualifier, will have to wait until September 3 to debut in the tournament when he meets FPX, one of the EMEA representatives, in the second match of that day.

Although they anticipated that in the next few days more details about the matches that will star in the most important tournament on the VALORANT scene will be known, everything is ready so that -from August 31 to September 18- we see the best exponents of the world drop everything to keep the crown and become the world champion.

