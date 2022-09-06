VALORANT Champions: KRÜ will seek revenge against FunPlus Phoenix and the pass to the playoffs

A new day passed VALUING Champions and the most important tournament of the circuit left several definitions for what will be the next days of competition. KRÜ Esports, one of the two representatives from Latin America, was one of the protagonists of the day and continuity was assured.

The Latinos yesterday disputed the elimination match against XERXIA, the team that came to represent Thailand. After what was the defeat against FunPlus Phoenix in the debut, the team of the organization led by Kun Agüero risked their permanence in the competition. With a 2-1, they left the way to the APAC qualifier and will now go for a victory in the decider.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – SEPTEMBER 5: KRU Esports poses onstage after a victory against XERXIA at the VALORANT Champions 2022 Istanbul Groups Stage on September 5, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

FunPlus Phoenix y XSET They also gave the present on the day when they played in a duel of winners of Group C. At the crossroads, the champions of Masters 2 could not prevail against the representative arrived from North America and fell in a match that was sealed 2-1 in favor from XSET.

Thus, on Thursday KRÜ will have the opportunity to seek his revenge against FunPlus Phoenix. The matchup, which will start at 11 am in Argentina (approximate time), will define which team advances to the playoffs along with XSET and which one must say goodbye to the competition in the group stage.

Another piece of information left by yesterday’s session was what will be the distribution of playoff matchups -which will begin to be played from September 9- and how the pairings will be based on the random draw that was carried out.

Leviathanthe first classified from Latam who also became the first team in the competition to advance to the playffs -without losing any map and with a performance that outlines them as great candidates-, wait for the winner of the cross between LOUD and ZETA DIVISION .

KRÜ Esports will play again on September 8 to find a victory and continue dreaming of repeating the historic feat in the first edition of the Champions League. If he wins against FunPlus Phoenix, he will have to face DRX to advance to the semifinals of the upper bracket.

KRÜ will play continuity on Thursday 8/9, while Leviatán will play again on Friday, September 9

The playoffs will have a double elimination format, so no team will be out of the competition with their first loss and all those who reach this stage will have the chance to advance to the Grand Final from the lower bracket.

