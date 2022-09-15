VALORANT Champions Tour 2023: new details about the International Leagues were presented

In April, Riot Games gave a first look at what the new format will be for the game. VALORANT Champions Tour 2023. At that time it was anticipated that the circuit will have “important developments” that will seek the shooter installed as “the world’s number one competitive shooter”.

New details have now been revealed about the International Leagues -which will make their debut next year- and presented the complete calendar that will organize the Challenger competitions and the different international and global instances.

“We want to create an esport that meets the high demand we see in every corner of the world. We want to highlight rising stars and create bigger, more creative events. We’ve gathered what we’ve learned, added new ideas, and created partnerships that will help us realize our dreams for the next edition of the VALORANT Champions Tour.”, they advanced in an explanatory video.

In 2023, a new structure will be presented with 30 teams that will be distributed among the three new International Leagues: Americas (headquartered in Los Angeles), EMEA (located in Berlin), and Pacific (based in Seoul). In a normal year, the goal will be to hold two editions of each International League per season.

However, year one will make some adjustments based on the new conditions that the teams that are selected to integrate this new scheme will have to experience. Taking into account the relocation needs in the new headquarters that many organizations will have to face, defined a modality that celebrates the transition between the current circuit and the future.

The 2023 season is going to kick off with the biggest international tournament ever held: every associated equipment will be concentrated in São Paulo (Brazil) to carry out three weeks of competition at the highest level. This Inaugural Tournament will start in February and conclude with a champion in early March. And there is a special fact that adds another attraction: the team that is the winner will get an additional quota for their league in Masters.

Afterwards, the first tournament will begin that will face the teams in person every week. So, stand out, you are going to see a constant flow of interregional crossings. In addition, each venue of the International Leagues will also have casters in person who will be in charge of transmitting the adrenaline of each of the matches in different languages.

Read More: VALORANT Champions Tour 2023: This is how the Challengers Regional Circuit will evolve

This first tournament will start in March and the regular season will take place for eight weeks. In this way, in May the three regional champions will be defined.

In June it will be held again Masters, one of the most important global events and that will bring together the main exponents of the International Leagues. There the best teams in each region will achieve direct pass to the Champions League. In July it will be the turn of the Last Chance Qualifiersas one last chance to reach the most prominent global tournament.

Another novelty for the next calendar is the debut of the Ascension tournament in July that will summon the best representatives of more than 20 Challenger leagues who will seek to ascend to the International Leagues.

In this way, next year’s competition will be shaped, which will take a new leap in its formats and introduce new events that “will give players and fans more opportunities to see how all their favorite regional and international rivalries unfold.”

