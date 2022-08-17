VALORANT Champions Tour 2023: this is how the Challengers regional circuit will evolve

(RATING Sports)

With the end of the 2022 season just around the corner, with Champions -the highest instance of the scene- on the horizon, VALUING is preparing for 2023, where there will be a restructuring of the competitive, of which more and more details are gradually being known.

In this case, the last announcement had its focus on what will happen to VALORANT Challengerswhich will function as a kind of second division of the international leagues, with the objective -as described by Riot- of discovering promising talents.

In that sense, there will be more Challenger leagues, which will add a total of more than 20 worldwide. In addition to that, it comes Challengers Ascensionthe culmination of each of the leagues, where the best team from each of the three territories will be defined, which will have the chance to play in the international leagues.

This means that the international leagues will add one team per year until reaching 14 in 2027. Those promoted will have the opportunity to play in the highest category for a period of two years. Once that period is over, they will play again from Challengers.

Another novelty is the dev team’s idea of ​​integrating competitive in-game into the VALORANT Champions Tour . This is why they plan that teams can qualify for the Challengers stage directly from the game. There are not many details but they promise more information about it before the end of the year.

“We want to create a seamless connection between VALORANT and the VCT on an international scale, through a series of defining moments where the teams further down the Challenger qualifiers will have to defend their place against the newest crop of star players. online,” they explained.

They also announced that by the end of the year the calendar and information on the open qualifiers of each region will be known for what is to come in the next season.

