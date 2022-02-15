Valorant could reach consoles: Riot Games publishes vacancy for an FPS port

So far, the title is only available on PC, with a confirmed mobile version in development.

By Axel García / Updated February 15, 2022, 08:49 17 comments

In addition to mobile phones, the popular Riot Games FPS, Valorant, could make the leap to consoles coming soon. Although the studio has not officially confirmed anything, it is already looking for experienced people in areas outside of PC, which indicates that the company is interested in launching a port in the future.

Looking for someone with console experienceSpeaking specifically, the position posted by the studio is for a ‘Senior Game Designer‘, along with the words ‘Valorant’ and ‘console’ in the headline of the vacancy. “Your analytical skills, player insight, and creativity will help create in-game and out-of-game experiences that engage and surprise gamers,” the job description reads.

Perhaps the latter sounds general for the job, and if you’re not convinced by the headline, Riot Games reiterates their intentions later in the description, specifying that they seek to “wear console products to market”, designing and refining functions, modalities and systems.

Additionally, in the ‘Responsibilities’ section of the job opening, Riot Games highlights wanting someone familiar with experiences on consoles. With all this information, it is more than clear that the study intends to bring Valorant to more systems, although the vacancy does not specify the platforms in question for this alleged port.

Valorant has gone through some significant changes lately, perhaps the most important of all being the departure of its director, who remained at Riot Games and will now focus on a unknown project. Another frequently mentioned topic has been the toxicity in the game, and the developers are not only aware of the problem, but have committed to combat the situation with a plan that they have already shared.

