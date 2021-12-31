Valorant director steps down and will start work on a new Riot Games project

He was not very clear on what he will do starting in 2022, but we know that he will not leave the company.

Valorant, the FPS from Riot Games, ends the year with some important news. The director of the game, Joe Ziegler, has announced that will leave his position this week, to work on an entirely new project that Riot Games is planning.

Ziegler worked at Valorant for 8 years“It is with a heart full of gratitude and deep emotion that I share this news with you today,” this is how Ziegler began his farewell letter on the Valorant official site. “After Eight years After working at Valorant, I am handing over the role of GM to my good friend, Andy Ho. “

Ziegler worked on Valorant since the project was born within Riot Games, and together with his entire team, he built it into the multiplayer title that we currently enjoy. “It is a team of passionate and dedicated developers who have worked tirelessly to serve you with the respect and admiration you deserve, “said Ziegler speaking to the Valorant community.

As to Andy HoHe has worked within Riot Games for close to 5 years, with the majority of that time being devoted to Valorant. Ho also worked for over a year in the studio Phoenix Labs, responsible for the free game, Dauntless.

What will Ziegler work on now? The only thing the former director clarified is that it is a completely new project at Riot Games. Although that does not tell us much, we can discard titles of those we already have knowledge, like the MMO inspired by the League of Legends universe, the fighting game in development, Project L, and even the mobile version of Valorant.

