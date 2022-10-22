Valorant Game Changers: FiRePOWER and KRÜ play the final for the pass to the Women’s World Cup

2022 represented a significant moment for the development of the female scene of Valorant. After the presentation of a more consolidated circuit, the conclusion of the season in Latin America will be with the grand regional final that will define which team will have the responsibility of representing Latam in the first edition of the Champions, the competitive world championship. This last instance will cross FiRePOWER, the champion team from the North, with KRÜ Esports, the representatives from the South. The two teams prevailed throughout different competitions and positioned themselves as the best candidates to defend the place of each area of ​​the region.

FiRePOWER reaches the final managed to win two of the three tournaments that took place in the year. Later, it reaffirmed its domination of the area by winning the North final that defined the team that was going to play in the regional final. The squad, which belongs to the FiRePORTS ecosystem, is made up of Ivy, JuW, mmonch, LiNLiN and vaL. KRÜ Esports, meanwhile, was the winningest team in the South. First, they were able to win the three tournaments that were held in the year and closed the South season as four-time champions by also winning the final against 9z. The team reaches this defining stage with the help of baesht, conir, consu, kalita and romi. The grand regional final will be the best of five maps and will take place at the Artz Pedregal, in a setting that is the setting for some of the most important competitions in religion -such as the LLA- or at the international level, as was the Play-in stage in Worlds, the world championship of the League of Legends scene that came to Latam for the first time.

The teams arrive with high expectations. Beyond predictions or favorites, the two teams consistently demonstrated why they deserve to play what is going to be the most important match in 2022 in the region and, in the end, Latin America will take its best candidate to the World Cup. As usual in the Valorant scene, the final will have a talent scheme that will participate in the broadcast, leading the casting and analysis of each of the maps. All those who want to see the great Regional Final will be able to follow it through the Valorant Twitch channel in Latam. To this will be added the co-streamers who will follow the crossover through their own channels on the streaming platform.

