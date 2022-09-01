VALORANT: Leviathan debuted in the Champions League with a great win against Team Liquid

STANBUL, TURKEY – AUGUST 31: Team Leviatan poses onstage at VALORANT Champions 2022 Istanbul Groups Stage on August 31, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

Started VALUING Championsthe World Cup shooter from Riot Games, and he did in the best way for Leviathanwho in his debut beat Team Liquid for 2-0 (13-10 Haven, 13-10 Ascent). In this way, the South American team will have the opportunity to go to the playoffs of the competition today against Paper Rexrepresentative arrived from Singapore.

The series began in Haven, chosen by the European team. The Levianeta, on the defending side, took the opportunity to play from behind and take advantage of the situations of retake to win 5-0 . The streak ended after a tactical pause of Liquidwhich went from low to high during the side, but in any case that instance was 8-4 in favor of the South Americans.

STANBUL, TURKEY – AUGUST 31: Vicente “Tacolilla” Compagnon of Leviatan competes at VALORANT Champions 2022 Istanbul Groups Stage on August 31, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Lance Skundrich/Riot Games)

After the change of sides, Leviathan won the pistol round and stretched the lead, but the rivals did not let go once they started to have the full purchase. In any case, the South American team was able to take the final leap to win 13-10 and break the rival election. KiNgg con Razey Melser using to OmenThey played a key role in the victory.

The next map was Ascent, where once again it was the Levianet that started in front on the scoreboard, in this case on the attack with a 4-0. The Europeans reacted and put the scoreboard in a draw, which remained 6-6 in the face of the change of sides.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – AUGUST 31: Team Leviatan reacts onstage after victory match at VALORANT Champions 2022 Istanbul Groups Stage on August 31, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Lance Skundrich/Riot Games)

Although in the second half the South Americans stayed with another pistol round, the process of the game continued to be even until 9-9. There Leviathan stepped on the accelerator, got on match point and then closed the map 13-10 with a great display of With Tacol con Chamberto close the series 2-0.

In this way, the Levianeta started the tournament in the best way and will face the team from Southeast Asia today Paper Rexwho defeated EDward Gaming 2-1, for the pass to the playoffs starting at 15 (AR).

